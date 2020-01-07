Note to Correspondents – on Burkina Faso

In response to questions from reporters, the Spokesperson has the following to say: The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the families of those killed when a bus, carrying mainly students, hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Mouhoun region of Burkina Faso on 4 January. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. The […]

