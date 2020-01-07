Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Note to Correspondents – on Burkina Faso


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In response to questions from reporters, the Spokesperson has the following to say: The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the families of those killed when a bus, carrying mainly students, hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Mouhoun region of Burkina Faso on 4 January. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. The […]

In response to questions from reporters, the Spokesperson has the following to say: The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the families...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 6 Janvier 2020 - 19:34 Consular Camp in Garowe

Lundi 6 Janvier 2020 - 19:15 Statement to the press by Secretary-General António Guterres

Lundi 6 Janvier 2020 - 18:30 Quai d’Orsay – Point de presse de la porte-parole : Libye

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/01/2020

Tchad : des appels au soutien après le ravage de plants de dattiers au Nord

Tchad : des appels au soutien après le ravage de plants de dattiers au Nord

Tchad : les jeunes appelés à un usage responsable des réseaux sociaux Tchad : les jeunes appelés à un usage responsable des réseaux sociaux 05/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : "la détermination des travailleurs est telle que ce sera difficile"

06/01/2020

Tchad : un avant-projet de chronogramme électoral proposé par la CENI

06/01/2020

Attentat meurtrier de Boko Haram sur le pont frontalier de Fotokol

06/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "nous demandons au Gouvernement de prendre toutes ses responsabilités"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra