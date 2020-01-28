Alwihda Info
ONOMO Group Continues its Expansion in Southern Africa and Opens a Hotel in Maputo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


ONOMO Hotels (OnomoHotel.com) continues its development in Southern Africa. The African Hotel Group announces the opening of a new hotel in Maputo, Mozambique, bringing up its network in Southern Africa to 7 hotels, among which 5 in South Africa and one in Rwanda. With a population of about 23 million, Mozambique has experienced a period […]

ONOMO Hotels (OnomoHotel.com) continues its development in Southern Africa. The African Hotel Group announces the opening of a new hotel in Maputo, ...

