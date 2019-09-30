Alwihda Info
Oman, the UAE and Bahrain named rising stars of trade


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Septembre 2019


Oman and the UAE feature in the top 10 markets that have most rapidly improved their trade growth potential over the past decade, according to new research from Standard Chartered (www.SC.com). The Trade20 Index, which identifies the 20 rising stars of global trade, also features Bahrain among the nations that have shown the most progression. […]

