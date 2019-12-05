Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Non OPEC Members to Focus on the Issue of Energy Poverty

Global oil producers will convene today in Vienna, Austria for the 177th OPEC Meeting. Through the meeting, the producers are aiming to determine the management of oil production in 2020. The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) urges African OPEC and non-OPEC members to commit to the Declaration of Cooperation and ensure compliance. This is of key […]

Global oil producers will convene today in Vienna, Austria for the 177th OPEC Meeting. Through the meeting, the producers ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...