Over $10 billon of Africa TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology) infrastructure initial public offering (IPO) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals predicted in 2019 as investor appetite and valuations grow


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


TMT (telecom, media and technology) infrastructure mergers, acquisitions and fundraising in Africa is predicted to continue growing in 2019, as investment news provider TMT Finance (www.TMTFinance.com) predicts that transactions for the year will exceed $10 billion, due to increasing dealflow across the region and appetite from global industry and investors. TMT Finance exclusively reported last […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



