Pay More Attention To Cyber Security – , Babcock International Model United Nations (BIMUN) Urges United Nations Memb er States


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Having considered that cyber security threats are among the most serious challenges of the 21st century, Babcock International Model United Nations (BIMUN) conference has encouraged member states to pay more attention to cyber security and broaden its definition beyond hacking, to enhance implementation of broader solutions. This was one of the resolutions reached at the […]

