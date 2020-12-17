Pegasus Development GmbH: PEGASUS DEVELOPMENT Major Upcoming IPO in 2021

Pegasus Development, Inc. (https://www.PegasusDevelopment-inc.com/) is pleased to announce that the first important step for the planned IPO / Listing in 2021 has been taken. The application with the SEC / EDGAR – Securities and Exchange Commission in the USA has been approved and the registration in the IPO register has taken place. Planned IPO date […]

Pegasus Development, Inc. (https://www.PegasusDevelopment-inc.com/) is plea...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...