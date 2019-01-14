Alwihda Info
Podcast – Business Extra: How Africa will shape and be shaped by aviation


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Janvier 2019


By Mustafa Alrawi: A fast-growing Africa could change the face of the aviation industry and the continent’s rising demand for aviation could also lift Africa’s economic prospects in the future. The National’s Assistant Editor in Chief Mustafa Alrawi speaks to Hassan El-Houry Group CEO – National Aviation Services (http://www.NAS.aero) and co-author of Fly Africa, which […]

By Mustafa Alrawi: A fast-growing Africa could change the face of the aviation industry and the continent’s ri...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



