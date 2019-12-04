Powerful New Exhibition Launches Results of Artisanal Gold Mining Research in West Africa

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Office for West and Central Africa, today unveils a powerful exhibition, Pour Tout l’Or du Monde (‘For All the Gold in the World’), documenting the plight of artisanal gold miners in West Africa. The exhibition, which showcases the harsh living and working conditions for gold miners along the […]

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Office for West and Central Africa, today unveils a powerful exhibition, P...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...