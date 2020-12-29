Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 28 December

As of 1pm on 28 December, the Western Cape has 38 881 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 196 474 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 151 261 recoveries. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 196 474 Total recoveries 151 261 Total deaths 6332 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 38 881 Tests conducted 1005085 Hospitalisations 3064 with […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...