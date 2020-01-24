Alwihda Info
Preparations underway for Africa Climate Week 2020 in Kampala


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Janvier 2020


Preparations are underway for Africa Climate Week 2020, which will be convened in Kampala, Uganda, 9-13 March 2020. The overview programme and further details have been published today. The event in Kampala, at the Speke Conference Centre, will be the first Regional Climate Week to be hosted this year and will be followed by Climate […]

