Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

President Adesina to speak at Tanzania’s Union Day celebration, commission Dodoma-Babati regional road


Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 24 Avril 2018 modifié le 24 Avril 2018 - 17:10


Akinwumi Adesina le 28 mai 2015 à Abidjan en Côte d’Ivoire. / SIA KAMBOU/AFP
Akinwumi Adesina le 28 mai 2015 à Abidjan en Côte d’Ivoire. / SIA KAMBOU/AFP
Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, April 23, 2018 – President Akinwumi Adesina is attending the 2018 anniversary of the union between the Republic of Tanganyika and the People’s Republic of Zanzibar that gave birth to the United Republic of Tanzania.
 
Adesina, who was invited as a special guest, will deliver remarks at the event, scheduled for April 26 at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.
 
As part of his State visit to Tanzania, the President will on April 27 perform the official opening of the Dodoma-Babati road project, which was co-financed by the Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
 
During his visit, the President and the Bank’s delegation will hold bilateral meetings with Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, development partners, private-sector representatives, African diplomatic corps and top Government officials in Tanzanian cities of Dar es Salam and Dodoma.
 
The Bank’s delegation will then proceed to Kigali, Rwanda, to participate in the Ibrahim Governance Forum (April 27-29), where the President will host high-level bilateral meetings.
 
The Dodoma-Babati road is an important road network between the central and northern regions of Tanzania. It is also part of the East African Community trunk road network (Route 5), the Southern Africa Development Community Regional Trunk Road Network (RTRN-Route 25), and the Trans-Africa Highway from Cape Town to Cairo (Highway No 4). It will link Tanzania to the neighbouring countries of Zambia in the South and Kenya in the North, and to the southern and northern African countries.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mardi 24 Avril 2018 - 00:44 Online media should spread positive message: Xi

Vendredi 20 Avril 2018 - 18:53 Cyber security, clean internet enhanced after years of efforts

Jeudi 19 Avril 2018 - 18:23 B&R initiative benefits all, says NDRC official

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/04/2018

Tchad : des humoristes veulent organiser une foire internationale du rire

Tchad : des humoristes veulent organiser une foire internationale du rire

Tchad : création d’un nouveau regroupement de l’opposition Tchad : création d’un nouveau regroupement de l’opposition 21/04/2018

Populaires

France : Le SMIC, un revenu insuffisant pour les étrangers sollicitant le regroupement familial

24/04/2018

Tchad : la presse "face aux défis socio-économiques du développement et de la paix"

24/04/2018

Côte d’Ivoire/Préservation et restauration des forêts : Le Lions Club Abidjan Colombe apporte sa contribution

24/04/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Centrafrique : violences au quartier PK5 de Bangui
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/04/2018 - Aliou TALL

Un nouveau Ku Klux Klan traque les migrants africains dans les Hautes-Alpes françaises

Un nouveau Ku Klux Klan traque les migrants africains dans les Hautes-Alpes françaises

Droit vers le bonheur et la réussite Droit vers le bonheur et la réussite 18/04/2018 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 17/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Refus d’une poignée de main, rejet de la nationalité française

Refus d’une poignée de main, rejet de la nationalité française

Le divorce par Répudiation : Une procédure reconnue par la loi islamique mais pas par la loi française Le divorce par Répudiation : Une procédure reconnue par la loi islamique mais pas par la loi française 09/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/04/2018 - GARONDE DJARMA

Page d'histoire : la résistance ouadaienne face à la conquête coloniale française

Page d'histoire : la résistance ouadaienne face à la conquête coloniale française

Djibouti : Lettre ouverte à Kadar Abdi Ibrahim Djibouti : Lettre ouverte à Kadar Abdi Ibrahim 17/04/2018 - Igal Aboubaker Moussa

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.