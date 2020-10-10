President Ramaphosa calls Joint Hybrid Sitting of Parliament to outline South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Rec overy Plan

President Cyril Ramphosa has written to National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo about his intention to call a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. The joint hybrid sitting, for 14.00 on Thursday 15 October, is to outline South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...