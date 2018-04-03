Alwihda Info
President Ramaphosa congratulates Mr. Abiy Ahmed on his election as head of the ruling coalition of Ethiopia


4 Avril 2018


President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his warm congratulations to Mr. Abiy Ahmed on being chosen to lead Ethiopia’s Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) ruling coalition on 28 March 2018, and his subsequent swearing-in as Prime Minister on Monday, 02 April 2018. President Ramaphosa said: “Your election is a vote of confidence in your leadership […]

