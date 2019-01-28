President Ramaphosa sends condolences to the Federative Republic of Brazil

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his deepest condolences to the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil H.E. Jair Bolsonaro and the people of Brazil for the tragic loss of lives in south-eastern Brazil as a result of a dam that collapsed few days ago. The unfortunate incident has claimed over 50 lives with more […]

