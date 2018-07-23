President Ramaphosa to receive the President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on a State Visit to South Af rica

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 24 July 2018, host the President of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Mr Xi Jinping, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. The State Visit takes place within the context of strengthening strategic and historic political, economic, social and international cooperation partnership between South Africa and China. […]

