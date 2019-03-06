Presidential Election in the Republic of Senegal (Statement by Foreign Minister Taro Kono)

The Government of Japan congratulates H.E. Mr. Macky SALL on his reelection in the presidential election of the Republic of Senegal. It is of great significance that the presidential election was held in a peaceful and democratic manner and thereby reconfirmed Senegalese tradition of mature democracy which shows an example of a democratic state in […]

