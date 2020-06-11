Pulse launches a dedicated Mobile Gaming Channel in Partnership with Good World Games

Africa’s leading innovative media company Pulse (https://Pulse.Africa/) and Good World Games today announced the introduction of Pulse Games channels across all its African digital media platforms (Pulse Nigeria, Pulse Ghana and Pulse Live Kenya). The channels will feature hundreds of premium hypercasual games along with new engaging media content. “We couldn’t be more excited to […]

Africa’s leading innovative media company Pulse (https://Pulse.Africa/

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...