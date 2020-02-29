English News

Real Madrid or Manchester City: Who will take the lead for the 2nd leg?

Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 29 Février 2020 modifié le 29 Février 2020 - 18:45

Considered by many football experts as the biggest football competition in the world, the Champion’s League reunites all the best teams and all the biggest international players around the world.