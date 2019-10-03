Alwihda Info
Real men respect women, says school for husbands in Burkina Faso


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Waimbabie Gnoumou is learning to be a better husband, says his wife, Martine. That’s because he is going to a special school that teaches men exactly that. The Husbands and Future Husbands School in Mamboué, a village in western Burkina Faso, breaks down gender stereotypes and shows men the role they have to play in […]

