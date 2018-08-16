Recent Events in Zimbabwe

United States government is gravely concerned by credible reports of numerous detentions, beatings, and other abuses of Zimbabweans over the past week, particularly targeting opposition activists. There should be no role for violence, intimidation, or harassment in the new Zimbabwe. We are also deeply concerned that Zambia chose to hand over former Minister of Finance […]

