Record hosting interest for Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Eleven unions – including South Africa and Tunisia – confirmed their expression of interest

World Rugby (www.World.Rugby) has confirmed that a record number of unions have formally expressed their interest in hosting Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022. Eleven unions – Argentina, Cayman Islands, France, Germany, India, Jamaica, Malaysia, Qatar, Scotland, South Africa and Tunisia – confirmed their expression of interest to the international federation by the 31 March deadline […]

World Rugby (www.World.Rugby) has confirmed that a record number of unions have formally expressed their int...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...