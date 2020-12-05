Alwihda Info
Remarks of Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, at the 2020 Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Fellowship Investiture, Saturday, December 5, 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Décembre 2020


By Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) Your Excellency, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Mr. Ernest Ebi, Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, FCIB, the President and Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Mr. Seye Awojobi, FCIB, the Registrar of the Chartered […]

