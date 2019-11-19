Republic of Ghana Intends to Order GEnx Engines for Boeing 787-9 Aircraft

The Republic of Ghana announced its intent to purchase GEnx-1B engines for its three Boeing 787 Dreamliners that will be used to re-launch an airline in the African nation. The engine order is svalued at more than $150 million list price. “GE Aviation is honored to provide GEnx engines for the new 787 Dreamliners that […]

