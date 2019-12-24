Request for Tender

Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Décembre 2019


The Embassy of Ireland in Lusaka is inviting submissions for a contractor to deliver an environmental impact assessment at the Embassy. In particular, the Embassy will require an evaluation of existing energy systems and proposals for energy and cost savings to mitigate current impact. Full details can be found in the [Terms of Reference and […]

