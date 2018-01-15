Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ringier Africa signs pan-African content agreement with The New York Times


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Janvier 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) ([http://Ringier.com](http://ringier.com/)) further expands its news and media portfolio by entering into a digital content license agreement with The New York Times News Service ([www.NYTimes.com](http://www.nytimes.com/)) and Syndicate, the licensing and syndicate division of The New York Times. RADP will publish New York Times journalism under its new media… Read more on […]

Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) ([http://Ringier.com](
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.