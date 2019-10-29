Rising Flood Levels Spell Dire Situation in Greater Jonglei

Several days of torrential rains have left wide swaths of Greater Jonglei devastated and its inhabitants both flabbergasted and displaced. With more precipitation on the forecasted horizon, there are fears that the situation may deteriorate further. “The people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. So far, we have lost eight lives. We just concluded […]

