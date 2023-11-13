Rolls-Royce successfully completes 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel test programme

This fulfils a commitment, made in 2021, to demonstrate there are no engine technology barriers to the use of 100% SAF.



A ground test on a BR710 business jet engine at the company’s facility in Canada, completed the test regime. Other engines tested as part of the programme were: Trent 700, Trent 800, Trent 900, Trent 1000, Trent XWB-84, Trent XWB-97, Trent 7000, BR725, Pearl 700, Pearl 15 and Pearl 10X.



Testing has involved a variety of ground and flight tests to replicate in-service conditions. All the tests confirmed the use of 100% SAF does not affect engine performance.



Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls-Royce plc, said: “Becoming the first jet engine manufacturer to publicly confirm all our in-production engines for long-haul aircraft and business jets are compatible with 100% SAF, is an important milestone for both Rolls-Royce and the wider aviation industry.”



“It's also further evidence of our commitment to becoming a net zero company by 2050 and supporting our customers to do the same."



Simon Burr, Group Director of Engineering, Technology and Safety, Rolls-Royce plc, added: “This is an important milestone, not just for Rolls-Royce, but also for the wider civil aerospace industry. We hope the success of these tests provides a level of technical validation that supports those who seek to invest in the production of 100% SAF going forward.”