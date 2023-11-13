Alwihda Info
English News

Rolls-Royce successfully completes 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel test programme


Alwihda Info | Par Alwihda - 13 Novembre 2023


Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces that it has successfully completed compatibility testing of 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on all its in-production civil aero engine types.


Rolls-Royce successfully completes 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel test programme
This fulfils a commitment, made in 2021, to demonstrate there are no engine technology barriers to the use of 100% SAF.

A ground test on a BR710 business jet engine at the company’s facility in Canada, completed the test regime. Other engines tested as part of the programme were: Trent 700, Trent 800, Trent 900, Trent 1000, Trent XWB-84, Trent XWB-97, Trent 7000, BR725, Pearl 700, Pearl 15 and Pearl 10X.

Testing has involved a variety of ground and flight tests to replicate in-service conditions. All the tests confirmed the use of 100% SAF does not affect engine performance.

Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls-Royce plc, said: “Becoming the first jet engine manufacturer to publicly confirm all our in-production engines for long-haul aircraft and business jets are compatible with 100% SAF, is an important milestone for both Rolls-Royce and the wider aviation industry.”

“It's also further evidence of our commitment to becoming a net zero company by 2050 and supporting our customers to do the same."

Simon Burr, Group Director of Engineering, Technology and Safety, Rolls-Royce plc, added: “This is an important milestone, not just for Rolls-Royce, but also for the wider civil aerospace industry. We hope the success of these tests provides a level of technical validation that supports those who seek to invest in the production of 100% SAF going forward.”


