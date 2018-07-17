Rome Statute 20th anniversary high-level commemorations generate strong calls for justice

On 16 and 17 July 2018, an event was held at the headquarters of International Criminal Court (“ICC” or “the Court”) (www.ICC-CPI.int), in The Hague, The Netherlands, to mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the ICC. High-level representatives of more than 30 States in attendance included the President of […]

On 16 and 17 July 2018, an event was held at the headquarters of International Criminal Court (“ICC” or “the Court”) (www.ICC-CPI.int), in The Hague, The ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...