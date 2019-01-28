RoyalGate Energy Extends License in Equatorial Guinea

African independent RoyalGate Energy (RoyalGateEnergy.com) has been granted an extension on its Block Z license in Equatorial Guinea, with plans to commence drilling as the oil price stabilizes and the market recovers. “We are very honored that the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons continues to partner with us in our development of Block Z, and […]

