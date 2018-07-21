Rugby 7s – African Youth Games: South Africa takes the gold medal and qualifies for the Youth Olympic Games

South Africa won the victory against Namibia (32-12) during the Rugby 7s mens final held Saturday at the stadium of 5- July (Algiers). Final results: 1- South Africa 2- Namibia 3- Mauritius 4- Burkina Faso 5- Algeria 6- Ivory Coast 7- Senegal 8- Morocco 9- Tunisia 10- Benin. Technical results of the last day (Saturday, […]

