Rugby 7s – African Youth Games: South Africa takes the gold medal and qualifies for the Youth Olympic Games


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


South Africa won the victory against Namibia (32-12) during the Rugby 7s mens final held Saturday at the stadium of 5- July (Algiers). Final results: 1- South Africa 2- Namibia 3- Mauritius 4- Burkina Faso 5- Algeria 6- Ivory Coast 7- Senegal 8- Morocco 9- Tunisia 10- Benin. Technical results of the last day (Saturday, […]

South Africa won the victory against Namibia (32-12) during the Rugby 7s mens final held Saturday at the stadium of 5- July (Algiers). Final results: 1- South Africa 2...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



