Rugby Africa Cup: The Madagascar Makis XV score several tries to clinch a decisive 63-3 victory over Nigeria’s Black Stallions

Madagascar’s national rugby team, the Makis XV, defeated Nigeria’s Black Stallions at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium yesterday. The host team thoroughly dominated their opponents during the game. After 80 minutes of play, the final score was 63-3. This victory means Madagascar will be one of the 12 best African teams that will compete in the group […]

