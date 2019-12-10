Rugby Africa President Khaled Babbou re-elected as Executive Board Member of Association of African Sport Confederations

The 17th electoral General Assembly of the Association of African Sport Confederation (AASC) confirmed on the 9th of December its President Ahmed Nasser M.K. Mohamed and elected his Executive Board for the coming four years. AASC Vice Presidents are Taher Mesbahy and Penninah Kabenge and the Executive Board Members are Khaled Muhalhal, Elizabeth King, Khaled […]

