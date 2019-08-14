Rugby – Kenya Lionesses: One Match Away From The 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup

The Kenya Lionesses are now one match away from their biggest tournament participation in history, the 2021 Rugby Women’s World Cup taking place in New Zealand, after they beat the Uganda Lady Cranes 37-5 in the second Qualifier match. Grace Adhiambo split the posts halfway into the first half of the encounter handing her side […]

The Kenya Lionesses are now one match away from their biggest tournament participation in history, the 2021 Rugby Women’s World Cup taking place in New Zealand...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...