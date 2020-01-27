Rugby Union returns to Nigerian National Sports Festival

Rugby Union is set to return to the National Sports Festival 2020 after a ten year absence having missed out in the last three editions held in Lagos, Rivers and Abuja. The Nigerian National Sports Festival is a biennial multi-sport event organized by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Sports Commission for athletes […]

Rugby Union is set to return to the National Sports Festival 2020 after a ten year absence having missed out in the last three editions held in Lagos,...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...