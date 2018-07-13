Rugby World Cup Sevens: The Shujaa squad to represent Kenya at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, USA, has been named today

The team which reached the semifinals of the previous two editions in 2009 (Dubai) and 2013 (Russia) will depart for the USA on Sunday morning where they will compete alongside 23 other men’s teams in a new look, high-stakes knock-out format that is bound to leave fans glued to their seats for the entire duration […]

The team which reached the semifinals of the previous two editions in 2009 (Dubai) and 2013 (Russia) will depart for the USA on Sunday morning where they will compete ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...