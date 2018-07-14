Alwihda Info
Rugby World Cup Sevens: Zimbabwe Cheetahs undaunted by upcoming Wales fixture


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On Saturday 14 July 2018, the Zimbabwe Cheetahs will depart their home country for San Francisco to compete at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens, next weekend. Zimbabwe is the continent’s fourth representative at the competition along with Kenya, South Africa and Uganda. Undaunted by their first fixture against Wales in San Francisco, the Cheetahs […]

