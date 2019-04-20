Rugby – Zambia: Bhubesi Pride Tours Zambia

The Bhubesi Pride Foundation (a UK registered charity organisation) will be touring the former mining town of Kabwe in the Central Province of Zambia. Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) Communications Manager Tom Chaloba reviewed this in an interview. “The Coaches who are drawn from Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa have so far been to 5 Countries […]

The Bhubesi Pride Foundation (a UK registered charity organisation) will be touring the former mining town of Kabwe in the Central Province o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...