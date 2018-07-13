Sao Tome & Principe National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Democratic Republic of Sao Tome & Principe on the 43rd anniversary of your independence on July 12th. Your long tradition of democratic governance is commendable. The United States looks forward to continued partnership with you […]

