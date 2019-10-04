Alwihda Info
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief, Kuwait support Somalis returning from Yemen


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Octobre 2019


This week, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) assisted 143 Somali returnees stranded in Yemen to return home. A total of 46 men, 41 women, 26 boys and 30 girls set of by boat from Aden, Yemen, on Monday 30 September and arrived the next day at the port of Berbera. The movement was made […]

