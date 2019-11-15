Saving lives in one of the world’s most dangerous countries

Millions in Somalia need humanitarian aid because of extreme weather conditions and conflict. However, relief work is difficult and dangerous in a country that has been ravaged by armed conflict for almost 30 years The UN warns that more than 1.2 million people will experience crisis levels of hunger by the end of the year […]

Millions in Somalia need humanitarian aid because of extreme weather conditions and conflict. However, relief work is difficult and dangerous in a country that has...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...