Secretary-General appoints Mr. Raouf Mazou of the Republic of the Congo as Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Raouf Mazou of the Republic of the Congo, as Assistant Secretary-General to serve as the Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Mr. Mazou will succeed George Okoth-Obbo of Uganda who has been appointed as Secretary to the High-Level Panel […]

