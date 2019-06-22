Alwihda Info
Secretary-General appoints Yacoub El Hillo of Sudan as Deputy Special Representative for Libya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Yacoub El Hillo of Sudan as his Deputy Special Representative in Libya, where he will also serve as United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator. Mr. El Hillo succeeds Maria do Valle Ribeiro of Ireland, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her outstanding contribution and dedicated […]

