Secretary’s Remarks: Burkina Faso’s National Day

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Government and people of Burkina Faso as you celebrate your national day on December 11. The United States supports Burkina Faso’s efforts to build stronger democratic institutions, promote economic reform, confront terrorist threats, and […]

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Governm...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...