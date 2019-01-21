Security Council Press Statement on Attack against United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA)

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated on 20 January 2019 against the camp of MINUSMA in Aguelhok, which resulted in 10 peacekeepers from Chad killed and several others injured, in spite of the robust response from MINUSMA. The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences […]

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated on 20 January 2019 against the camp of MINUSMA ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...