Security Council Press Statement on United Nations – African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the looting of the West Darfur Headquarters of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) in El Geneina on 14 May 2019. During the forceful intrusion into the UNAMID camp, UN property and contingent-owned-equipment were looted, premises vandalised and the lives of UN staff and […]

