Seven franco-ethiopian agreements signed

Seven agreements, one public agreement and six private agreements, has been signed on the sidelines of the state visit to Ethiopia of the president of the French Republic, M. Emmanuel Macron : 1. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute and the National Center for Space Studies on Cooperation on Space […]

Seven agreements, one public agreement and six private agreements, has been signed on the sidelines of the state visit to Ethiopia of the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...