Shujaa bow out of the 2019 Sydney7s

A last minute try by Tonga’s Potolaka Maake handed them the 20-17 win over Shujaa in the 13th Place semifinal. John Tapueluelu had scored a brace in the first half, both conversions sailing wide while Jacob Ojee and Eliakim Kichoi dotted down a try each leveling up the scores to 10 all, at the breather. […]

A last minute try by Tonga’s Potolaka Maake handed them the 20-17 win over Shujaa in the 13th Place semifinal. John Tapueluelu had scored a brace in the first half, both conversions s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...