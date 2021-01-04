Alwihda Info
Siemens Gamesa seals its first wind farm project in Ethiopia, expanding its leadership in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Janvier 2021


The company will deliver 29 SG 3.4-132 wind turbines to state-owned utility Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) for the Assela project; the 100 MW wind farm will help power over 400,000 Ethiopian households; the wind farm is set to be commissioned by Spring 2023, and will save more than 260,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year. […]

