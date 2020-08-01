Siemens signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HELIOZ to provide safe drinking water to Khartoum and Kosti, Sudan

Siemens (www.Siemens.com) and HELIOZ collaborate to provide safe drinking water in Sudan; Siemens will sponsor a “WASH” campaign to provide water to marginalized Sudanese residents; easy-to-use solution for water disinfection, WADI will be implemented Siemens has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with HELIOZ, a Social Enterprise company that is active in the field of water […]

Siemens (www.Siemens.com) and HELIOZ collaborate to provide safe drinking water in Sudan; Siemens will sponso...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...